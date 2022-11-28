Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 965,339 shares.The stock last traded at $10.41 and had previously closed at $11.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $763.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

About Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.