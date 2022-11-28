Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 965,339 shares.The stock last traded at $10.41 and had previously closed at $11.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $763.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.