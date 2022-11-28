Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $56.59

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.59, but opened at $58.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 38,861 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.18) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

