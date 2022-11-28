Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.97

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 105004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $8,374,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 471.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 292,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

