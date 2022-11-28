Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8,264.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 2.6% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.78% of AON worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,992. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

