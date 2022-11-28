Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.26.

AAPL stock opened at $148.11 on Thursday. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.64.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

