Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 30th

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th.

Arcimoto Trading Up 7.1 %

FUV opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $10.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FUV. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Arcimoto to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James downgraded Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcimoto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 1,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

