Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $73.29 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.29 million and $1.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00076588 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00061692 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009776 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023731 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005214 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.