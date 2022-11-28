Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aris Water Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million -$9.22 million 1,561.00 Aris Water Solutions Competitors $2.00 billion $78.80 million 136.22

Aris Water Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Aris Water Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions Competitors 177 1125 2031 76 2.59

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aris Water Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% Aris Water Solutions Competitors 0.80% 4.33% 3.24%

Dividends

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Aris Water Solutions pays out 3,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 38.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.