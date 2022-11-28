Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the October 31st total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS ARRJF remained flat at $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

