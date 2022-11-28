Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Featured Articles

