Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
