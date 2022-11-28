Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.50 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.50 ($3.57) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.76) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

AT1 stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching €2.57 ($2.62). The company had a trading volume of 3,550,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of €5.74 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.22 and its 200 day moving average is €3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

