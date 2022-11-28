Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,500 ($65.03) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($57.05) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($66.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,137.50 ($60.75).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,086 ($60.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £22.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,269 ($38.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($77.71). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,494.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,214.71.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

