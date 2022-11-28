Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Down 88.7% in November

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the October 31st total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Astrea Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Astrea Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrea Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 738,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 8.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

