Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ATTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
