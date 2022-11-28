Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Atento alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atento

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento Stock Up 3.2 %

Atento Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.33. 27,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.