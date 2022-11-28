Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,752,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,614,000 after buying an additional 84,692 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.08. 244,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,307,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

