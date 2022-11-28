Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.20.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Scotiabank cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.84.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
