Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $169.64 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.54 or 0.00075979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,727,141 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

