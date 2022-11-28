AVINOC (AVINOC) Market Capitalization Tops $81.31 Million

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $81.31 million and approximately $787,362.77 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.68 or 0.07692014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00483099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.81 or 0.29384374 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

