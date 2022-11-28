AvocadoCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,339.97 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for $625.24 or 0.03840089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $1,339.97 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.62 or 0.07340536 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00483461 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.71 or 0.29406370 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

