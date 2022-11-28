Axsome Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 5,759 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 31.4 %

About Axsome Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $17.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.68. 242,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,826. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.75.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.