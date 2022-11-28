AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. AZEK updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

AZEK Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.41. 3,879,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 361.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,539.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 419,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 66.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AZEK

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup cut their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

