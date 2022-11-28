Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.88.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

