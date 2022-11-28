Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,386,700 shares, a growth of 6,206.7% from the October 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,466.8 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of BMDPF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

