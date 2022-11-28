Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,386,700 shares, a growth of 6,206.7% from the October 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,466.8 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of BMDPF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $115.00.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
