BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BANDAI NAMCO stock traded down 0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching 31.88. 444,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,093. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of 30.24 and a 1-year high of 41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is 35.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BANDAI NAMCO in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

