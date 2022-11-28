Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $519.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.66 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.