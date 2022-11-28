Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in November

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BASFY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($68.37) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.20) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Basf Price Performance

BASFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 97,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,993. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $22.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

