Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.74. 72,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,367. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

