Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,163 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $65.31.

