Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.12. 6,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

