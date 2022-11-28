Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $350.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

