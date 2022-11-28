Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,509 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.92% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AVSC stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

