Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 69,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $3.20 on Monday, reaching $180.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,586. The company has a market capitalization of $349.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.