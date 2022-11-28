Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,838,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

