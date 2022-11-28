Beldex Price Tops $0.0447 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.73 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.56 or 0.07209871 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00076171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00061142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

