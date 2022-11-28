BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.41

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 364354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
