Bend DAO (BEND) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $44.25 million and $242,857.40 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

