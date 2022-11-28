Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €25.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €21.50 ($21.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($37.19).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

