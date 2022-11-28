Berenberg Bank Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:DUE opened at €32.60 ($33.27) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.48. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($43.47).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

