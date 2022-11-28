Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 1,580 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($18.68) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.44) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.74) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.37) price objective on GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.15) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.18).

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,392.40 ($16.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a market cap of £56.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,365.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,534.05. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.57).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($50,411.26). Insiders acquired a total of 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706 over the last ninety days.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

