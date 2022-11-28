Berenberg Bank Trims Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Target Price to GBX 760

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($9.93) to GBX 760 ($8.99) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($14.67) to GBX 710 ($8.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vistry Group to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.13) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,035.33 ($12.24).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 646 ($7.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 652.53. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 502 ($5.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,228 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 612.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 768.08.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 23 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.51) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($58,676.69). In other news, insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.51) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($58,676.69). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 393,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,576,738.70). Insiders bought 399,592 shares of company stock valued at $222,922,560 over the last 90 days.

About Vistry Group

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.