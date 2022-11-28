Big Banc Split Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

Big Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$10.67 and a 52 week high of C$19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.54. The company has a market cap of C$20.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.