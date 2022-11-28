BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,600 shares, an increase of 451.5% from the October 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIMI traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.23. 1,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. BIMI International Medical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

