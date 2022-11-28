Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 7%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 25,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,119,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

Biohaven Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $974.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

