BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.36 and last traded at $162.10. 3,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,358,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.15.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.