Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Down 2.8 %
BGI stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.
About Birks Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.