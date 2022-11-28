Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Acquires 5,423,495 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 8.4% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned 2.15% of Waste Connections worth $44,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

