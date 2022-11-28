Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Buys 2,327,754 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 26,110.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned approximately 5.62% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.95. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,370. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $544.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

