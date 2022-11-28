Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Buys New Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,727,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,862,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 4.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 172.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.04. 7,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,690. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $199.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average of $174.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

