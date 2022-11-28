Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.54 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $251.71 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $14.37 or 0.00088878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00242899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00059074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

