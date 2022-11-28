BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Down 12% This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 12% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $34,348.99 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,213.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00236016 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.251013 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

